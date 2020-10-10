By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A western Pennsylvania federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Trump Campaign that aimed to deny voters in Pennsylvania the opportunity to use drop boxes to cast mail-in ballots.

The Trump Campaign filed the lawsuit in June and the suit targeted every county throughout the commonwealth after the boxes had been used in the primary elections.

In the lawsuit, the Trump Campaign alleged that the use of drop boxes would cause an inconsistent election and lead to voter fraud.

Western Pennsylvania District Judge Nicholas Ranjan said in his opinion that while the campaign did not have to prove actual voter fraud, they were required to prove that the fraud is “impending.”

“They haven’t met that burden,” his opinion reads. “At most, they have pieced together a sequence of uncertain assumptions: (1) they assume potential fraudsters may attempt to commit election fraud through the use of drop boxes or forged ballots, or due to a potential shortage of poll watchers; (2) they assume the numerous election-security measures used by county election officials may not work; and (3) they assume their own security measures may have prevented that fraud.”