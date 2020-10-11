Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers lineman David DeCastro will not return to Sunday’s game against the Eagles due to an abdominal injury.
DeCastro now ruled out for today’s game. Dotson playing @KDKA
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) October 11, 2020
DeCastro was taken to the locker room shortly before the end of the 1st quarter to be evaluated.
Diontae Johnson left the game with a back injury and is questionable to return.
#Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is questionable to return to today's game with a back injury.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 11, 2020
Stay with KDKA for more details.
You must log in to post a comment.