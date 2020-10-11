HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers lineman David DeCastro will not return to Sunday’s game against the Eagles due to an abdominal injury.

DeCastro was taken to the locker room shortly before the end of the 1st quarter to be evaluated.

Diontae Johnson left the game with a back injury and is questionable to return.

Stay with KDKA for more details.

