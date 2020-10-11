HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A protest began taking place on Sunday morning on the Clemente Bridge in downtown Pittsburgh.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that 15 people are on the bridge, with two of the people on bicycles blocking the road.

Police are on the scene.

Organizers say they plan to unveil a banner in support of Black Trans Lives Matter.

Public safety officials tell KDKA that the bridge has been closed to pedestrian traffic as well.

Police in riot gear showed up at the scene around 9:30 a.m.

Police tell KDKA they are at the scene as a precaution.

Fire crews arrived at the scene around 10:00 a.m. with a ladder truck.

Just before 11:00 a.m., police said they were still communicating with the individuals who had climbed onto the superstructure of the bridge, trying to get them to come down.

