By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A protest began taking place on Sunday morning on the Clemente Bridge in downtown Pittsburgh.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that 15 people are on the bridge, with two of the people on bicycles blocking the road.

Protesters have gathered on the Roberto Clemente bridge. It is currently blocked off to traffic. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Ju8PF0CGcJ — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) October 11, 2020

Police are on the scene.

Organizers say they plan to unveil a banner in support of Black Trans Lives Matter.

Public safety officials tell KDKA that the bridge has been closed to pedestrian traffic as well.

Police in riot gear showed up at the scene around 9:30 a.m.

Police in riot gear have just arrived at the bridge. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/pi9TKvaB6e — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) October 11, 2020

Police tell KDKA they are at the scene as a precaution.

Fire crews arrived at the scene around 10:00 a.m. with a ladder truck.

The line that was going to hold the banner was just cut. Public safety says they are working to get the protesters off the superstructure of the bridge. @KDKA — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) October 11, 2020

Just before 11:00 a.m., police said they were still communicating with the individuals who had climbed onto the superstructure of the bridge, trying to get them to come down.

Stay with KDKA for more details on this developing story.