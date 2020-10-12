MONESSEN (KDKA) – On the run for months – Aaliziah Feliberty is finally in police custody.

The 20-year-old’s run from the law ending in Monessen.

This time police say the suspect fought with police and tried to pull a weapon on them.

Officers received a call of a person threatening another with a firearm.

Feliberty allegedly, one of half a dozen people involved in a confrontation on Linden avenue over the weekend, fought police trying to detain him.

At one point he began to reach for something.

“Upon a pat-down attempt, he did pull away officers were able to detain him and found a firearm in his waistband,” said Officer Brandon Heinzelman of the Monessen Police Department.

Officers disarmed Feliberty and took him into custody.

Monessen Police have wanted to take Feliberty into custody since late April after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Fayette County, until troopers had flattened his car tires.

“They were able to deploy a set of spike strips on the said vehicle,” said Trooper Robert Broadwater.

The chase led police down Toll Route 43 in April. His car crashed but he was able to take off into the woods and has been a fugitive ever since.

Feliberty is now in the Westmoreland County Jail on a $100,000 bond facing aggravated assault charges.