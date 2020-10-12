Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A single vehicle crash in Hempfield Township resulted in the death of a 19-year old man from Florida early Sunday morning.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office released information about the crash, saying that 19-year old Michael Schiff, of Florida, was killed in a crash along Route 30 around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Schiff was driving a car with no passengers when his vehicle crossed over the center barrier of the roadway, across opposite lanes of traffic, and crashed into the corner of a building, before stopping on its rooftop.
Schiff was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner’s office says that is believed that speed was a factor in the crash.
