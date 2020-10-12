Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It is official — the Pittsburgh Pirates have the No. 1 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.
According to The Athletic, the 2021 MLB Draft order will be determined using the reverse order of winning percentage for the 2020 final standings. That is how the draft order is usually determined, but an agreement between the league and players association allowed the commissioner to change the order.
The Pirates finished the season 19-41 and had the lowest winning percentage in the league. The draft begins on July 11, 2021.
The Texas Rangers will pick at No. 2, followed by the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox at No. 3 and 4, respectively.
