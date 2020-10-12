PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The day online shoppers have been anticipating for months has finally arrived!

After being pushed back because of the coronavirus Amazon Prime Day begins tomorrow.

This is Amazon’s biggest two-day sale of the year.

Prime members can expect millions of deals on some of their favorite items between Tuesday and Wednesday.

With e-commerce through the roof during the pandemic, Prime Day 2020 will be unlike any other.

Despite issues with the supply chain earlier in the pandemic experts say the virtual shelves are stocked. But expect shipping delays.

Kimberly Palmer, Finance Expert, NerdWallet told KDKA “Normally you would expect free two-day shipping on almost anything you purchase but now more often we do see delays.”

Shoppers will see big savings across all categories including clothing, electronics, and household items.

Amazon is also advertising discounts on top names like Nintendo, Barbie, Panasonic, and popular beauty brands.

“We see massive discounts. So, 50 percent off. Sometimes even higher,” said Palmer.

Finance experts say consumers will likely not see deals on pandemic essentials like cleaning products and PPE because of high demand.

But, they will see prices slashed on items people have been buying most during quarantine like home entertainment and outdoor recreational items.

This will also be a big week for sales from competing retailers like Target and Walmart.

With all the temptation and tight purse strings for many right now, Palmer said, “It’s a really good idea to actually write out what you want to buy before you open up your app or web browser and start shopping.”

Some of the biggest deals are already listed on Amazon so you can outline your spending plan.