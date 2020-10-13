WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Hundreds of students in Westmoreland County will begin learning from home on Tuesday after students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 at multiple school facilities.

There will be no in-person classes for students at the Derry Area School District and Hempfield Area High School.

In fact, some buildings will not be open in both for the rest of the week.

The districts notified students and their families about several positive Coronavirus cases over the last few days.