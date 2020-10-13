WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Hundreds of students in Westmoreland County will begin learning from home on Tuesday after students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 at multiple school facilities.
There will be no in-person classes for students at the Derry Area School District and Hempfield Area High School.
In fact, some buildings will not be open in both for the rest of the week.
The districts notified students and their families about several positive Coronavirus cases over the last few days.
At Hempfield, the school initially said three high school students tested positive for the virus.
Not long after that, an additional student and bus driver also were confirmed to have COVID-19.
The Superintendent says high school students will be learning remotely the rest of the week.
In addition, high school athletic and extracurricular activities also have been canceled for the rest of the week.
The district says during the closure, they’ll be cleaning and sanitizing.
At Derry Area School District, leaders there say they will be going remote until Friday.
Five school district personnel tested positive.
Due to privacy laws, they wouldn’t release the names or positions of those with the virus.
One student also tested positive.
All activities and athletic events are canceled through Sunday.
Both districts say they plan to reopen on Monday, October 19.
