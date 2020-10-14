By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 97 new Coronavirus cases Wednesday and no new deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 55 are confirmed from 856 PCR tests and 42 are probable. Two of those probable cases are from positive antigen tests.
The total number of cases countywide now stands at 13,533 since March 14.
New cases range in age from 5 years to 103 years with a median age of 45 years, the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests ranged from Oct. 6-13.
There have been 1,302 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 322 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 128 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.
The county-wide death toll stands at 397.
Health officials say, as of Monday’s report, 194,176 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.
