PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Elections Division has announced they will be mailing corrected ballots to county voters following a ballot image mapping era by the company responsible to handle printing the ballots.

The error resulted in 28,879 voters getting incorrect ballots.

Voters will be receiving corrected ballots beginning the week of October 19.

On October 9, the elections division was contacted by approximately 20 voters that received incorrect ballots. Once they learned of this error, they contacted Midwest Direct, the company responsible for mailing the ballots, to determine what went wrong.

The issue was detected and corrected on October 13 and correct ballots began printing.

The corrected, re-issued ballots will be identified on the envelope that the voter receives. Additionally, the declaration envelope will also have identification on it to indicate that it is the envelope that should be used to return the corrected ballot.

Only one ballot will be counted for each voter.

As an additional security measure, voters who are included in this batch of ballots will not be able to have a new ballot issued except through this mailing until October 26. Voters who have not received their corrected ballot by October 26 may go to the downtown office of the elections division, or contact the office, for a reissuance.

More information can be found the Allegheny County Election Division’s website.

You are also able to track the status of your mail-in ballot on state’s website – VotesPa.com