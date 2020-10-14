ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Township police chief has confirmed that two people are dead in a domestic situation.

The two people that died are a brother and sister.

According to the police, the brother was at a bonfire most of the day near the family’s home. For most of the day, he had been drinking off and on and at some point, he assaulted his sister.

His sister had called the police around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Police went to the home but were unable to locate the brother and requested assistance from neighboring departments to search for him.

They later learned that he had stopped at the police station, but no officers were in the building. He ultimately spoke to dispatchers and by the time officers returned, he had left.

Just before 2:00 a.m., they received a call for a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they found the brother had shot himself after shooting his sister multiple times.

Their mother was not hurt in the shooting.

Police have said they are familiar with the home and have been called there before.

They believe that mental illness played a role in this shooting.

