By: KDKA-TV News Staff
AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – A 15-year-old boy is facing charges related to a shooting in Ambridge.
According to police, the boy attempted to break into a car outside of the New Hope Community Church and when people from the church confronted him, he fired at them.
The shots fired wounded a man in the head and neck.
Then, another man returned fire, hitting the boy in the arm.
As police arrived, an officer fired one shot at the boy, causing him to drop his gun and surrender.
Police say the gun the boy had was reported stolen from Aliquippa.
