By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s been a big week for Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool.

After putting up four touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Steelers’ 38-29 victory, Claypool was named the AFC Offensive Player Of The Week.

His performance on Sunday was one that set a rookie record with four touchdowns and he also added seven catches for 110 yards.

One of those four touchdowns was a two-yard score.

Claypool’s breakout performance is just the third player in Steelers history to score 24 points in a game.

The Steelers will be back in action on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field in an AFC North showdown.

