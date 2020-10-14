Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s been a big week for Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool.
After putting up four touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Steelers’ 38-29 victory, Claypool was named the AFC Offensive Player Of The Week.
His performance on Sunday was one that set a rookie record with four touchdowns and he also added seven catches for 110 yards.
One of those four touchdowns was a two-yard score.
Claypool’s breakout performance is just the third player in Steelers history to score 24 points in a game.
The Steelers will be back in action on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field in an AFC North showdown.
