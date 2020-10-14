Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say they are investigating after an incendiary device started a fire after being thrown through the window of a home in Marshall-Shadeland.
On Wednesday around 12:50 a.m., officials were called to investigate a possible incendiary device that was thrown through the window of a home in the 1300 block of Superior Avenue, causing the living room carpet to catch fire.
Residents used water and wet towels to put out the fire, police say. Officials added that there were no injuries. A K9 accelerant dog was alerted to different areas of the living room and the incendiary device, police say.
There are no suspects.
