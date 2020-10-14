HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say they are investigating after an incendiary device started a fire after being thrown through the window of a home in Marshall-Shadeland.

On Wednesday around 12:50 a.m., officials were called to investigate a possible incendiary device that was thrown through the window of a home in the 1300 block of Superior Avenue, causing the living room carpet to catch fire.

(Photo Credit: Brian Smithmyer/ KDKA)

Residents used water and wet towels to put out the fire, police say. Officials added that there were no injuries. A K9 accelerant dog was alerted to different areas of the living room and the incendiary device, police say.

There are no suspects.

