By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A special ceremony was held in Fayette County to honor a veteran killed in the line of duty.
Army Corporal Denny Ray Easter was 20 years old when he was killed in Vietnam. On Wednesday, his hometown of Brownsville paid tribute to his sacrifices. During a dedication ceremony, leaders renamed an interchange to recognize Corporal Easter.
He joined the Army during the Vietnam War and later earned the rank of corporal. He died in the line of duty in South Vietnam.
“This interchange isn’t nearly enough to thank Danny for his service or his sacrifices. Every little thing we can do to honor them will forever keep their memory alive,” said Rep. Pam Snyder.
The interchange is now known as the Corporal Denny Ray Easter Memorial Interchange.
