Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two more Port Authority employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the Port Authority, one works out of the Port Authority garage in Collier Township.
That employee tested positive last Friday and last worked on Oct. 2.
The other employee works at the garage in Ross Township, the Port Authority said.
That person tested positive on Tuesday and last worked on Sept. 24.
So far, 54 Port Authority employees have gotten COVID-19 since March. Forty-nine of them have been cleared to return to work.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.