By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man suspected of assaulting a woman at Sheraden Park was arrested after a SWAT standoff.
On Wednesday, police responded to a call from a woman who said she was assaulted in the park around 5 p.m. The woman called law enforcement after getting away from the man, police say.
The man was chased by police to Sacramento Avenue, where he barricaded himself inside a residence. SWAT was then called because it was believed the man may have been armed, police say.
Police say “tactical means” were deployed to get the man to surrender peacefully. Police eventually gained access to the residence and detained the man.
He was taken in for questioning, police say.
