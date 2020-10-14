PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There are a few days left before the blast of cold air arrives for the weekend.

Today, expect a dry and mild day with sunshine.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Highs on Wednesday will be near 70 and tomorrow, many areas will be in the low-to-mid 70s for the afternoon high.

Thursday, expect the next “small” chance for showers later in the evening, especially overnight, but much of the day will be sunny and perfect for people to get outside and even do some yard work.

Friday brings a huge temperature change.

Rain and a cold front will put highs in the low-to-mid 50s.

Those showers will end in the evening and clear out but that sets up for a cold and frosty night with lows back in the mid-30s.

It will be dry through the weekend but the mornings will stay cold in the low-40s and highs on Saturday will be in the mid-50s.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.