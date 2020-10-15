Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Two more residents at Westmoreland Manor have died following a coronavirus outbreak.
In an update Thursday from the Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners, officials say four residents are in the hospital and no additional residents or staff tested positive.
Members of the National Guard were called in at the end of September to help with testing staff and residents.
Westmoreland Manor is continuing to test all staff and residents who test negative every three to seven days until it’s been two weeks since the most recent positive test result.
There are over 300 residents who live at the manor.
