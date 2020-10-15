By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 139 new Coronavirus cases Thursday and no new deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 101 are confirmed from 1,695 PCR tests and 38 are probable. Two of those probable cases are from positive antigen tests.

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 13,672 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 4 years to 87 years with a median age of 44 years, the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests ranged from July 7- Oct. 14.

The health department says that it was aware of the positive test from July at the time, but it was not placed into the NEDSS system until recently.

All other tests were from Oct. 7-14.

There have been 1,302 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 336 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 129 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll stands at 397.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for October 15, 2020. pic.twitter.com/XRL69tqk2i — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 15, 2020

Health officials say 196,641 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.