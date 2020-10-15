BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Beaver Falls Senior High School is changing the way it’s teaching its students.

Starting Monday, students will be taking part in what’s called synchronous instructional delivery.

It’s a form of teaching some parents and students say they’re not okay with.

The high school says the change is because participation and performance is not where it needs to be on the days students are learning remotely, but some say this new synchronous model will only add more problems.

“We sort of just got a bomb dropped on us last minute,” said Senior Lexie Musguire.

Beaver Falls Senior Lexie Musguire is talking about a change in the way students engage in classes remotely.

Right now, the high school is operating on a hybrid model where half the student body attends school two days a week while the other half is remote, then it switches.

On remote days, students do assignments at their own pace.

With this new synchronous learning model, students will tune in to classes live all day using the camera on their Chromebook ultimately getting the same instruction as the students who are in class that day.

“Me being the senior class president, I was hearing complaints from pretty much the entire student body,” Musguire.

Some parents aren’t happy either. “It’s an invasion of privacy for one,” said parent Josey Campbell.

“Our demographic as a whole, you can’t expect everyone to have this utopian home life.

Where they can be fine being broadcasted at home all day long,” said Musguire.

Musguire created this petition on Change.org.

The goal is 500 signatures, asking the district to end this new way of learning. Alisha Haines signed it.

“I just don’t think I could sit there for eight hours a day. I feel like it’s just unhealthy,” sophomore Alisha Haines.

The superintendent said the district respects a family’s right to privacy, but feels it’s vital to have the students fully engaged in class while having their camera on.

“If you share a room with siblings, there’s not enough space and privacy,” said Haines.

The district is encouraging students to just be on camera from the chest up and use a blank wall for their background to prevent any distractions.

Again, this change goes into effect Monday.

There’s a virtual parent meeting Monday night at 7 to discuss the new plan.