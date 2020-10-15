HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Filed Under:California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University, Edinboro University, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Three universities in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education could merge into a single school soon.

California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University, and Edinboro University are the schools that could be combined, the board voted yesterday.

The stated goal for merging these schools is to make the state system more stable financially.

The next step is the universities working on how they would form a single university with the same leadership, faculty, and budget.

It’s expected to be a long process and wouldn’t take effect until at least the fall of 2022.

