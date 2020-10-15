HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) — Elementary students in the Elizabeth Forward School District will soon be returning to the classroom five days per week.

On Wednesday night, the school board voted 8-0 in favor of students in kindergarten through 5th grade to return to classes under this new educational plan starting on Wednesday, November 4.

Parents will still have the option to have their children utilize remote learning.

