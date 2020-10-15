By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) — Elementary students in the Elizabeth Forward School District will soon be returning to the classroom five days per week.
On Wednesday night, the school board voted 8-0 in favor of students in kindergarten through 5th grade to return to classes under this new educational plan starting on Wednesday, November 4.
EF School Directors approved a new Educational Plan last night, 8-0. K-5 Students will be starting 5-days a week on Wednesday, November 4th. Parents of K-5 students will still have the option of remote learning. For additional information, please visit https://t.co/o2FdCa1ifK pic.twitter.com/1KRb4GLYP3
— Dr. Todd Keruskin (@DrToddKeruskin) October 15, 2020
Parents will still have the option to have their children utilize remote learning.
You must log in to post a comment.