PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You’ve been hearing a lot about mail-in ballots, but what happens if you request a mail-in ballot and then change your mind?

Well, there are some rules in Pennsylvania that you must follow if you decide to go to the polls instead.

“If a voter has applied and has changed their mind for any reason, they can choose to go in person,” Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said.

However, as Boockvar explains, you must bring your mail-in ballot and both envelopes to the polls with you.

“When you check in with the poll workers, you’ll say, ‘I’d like to surrender my mail ballot, I have not cast it.’ They’ll take it, you sign a declaration affirming that you have not already voted and they’ll let you vote on a regular voting system, just like everybody else,” Boockvar said.

For more information on voting in Pennsylvania, visit this link.

If you don’t want to put your ballot in the mail, you can also choose to leave your ballot at a local election center or drop box.

The best advice though comes from the U.S. Vote Foundation’s Susan Suinat.

She says, “Stick to your plan. Make your voting plan and stick to it. Help everybody, that way you don’t duplicate work.”

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.