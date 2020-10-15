By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced the start times for all of its home games in the 2021 season.

A big change with the start times is that during April, May, and September, home games will start at 6:35 p.m., 30 minutes earlier than the usual 7:05 p.m. start time.

The Pirates say this is being done during the school months to help enhance the family-friendly aspect of the fan experience.

Home games held on Sundays will begin at 1:05 p.m. instead of their usual 1:35 p.m. start time as well.

“We have spent a lot of time listening to our Season Ticket Holders and fans and are making many changes to the fan experience based on their feedback,” said Pirates President Travis Williams in a press release.

“In 2021, one of the changes everyone will be able to take advantage of is the earlier game times before Memorial Day and after Labor Day. These changes were made to accommodate family schedules and allow more fans the opportunity to attend a weekday game while still balancing their daily routines,” Williams said.

With seating capacity restrictions and limitations unknown for the coming season, the Pirates said that season ticket holders will receive priority access to all games.

The team’s home opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 8 at 1:35 p.m. when the Pirates host the Chicago Cubs.

The Pirates full 2021 schedule can be found online.