By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Now that fans are once again allowed inside Heinz Field, the Panthers have announced they will be welcoming season ticket holders and Pitt students back into the stadium.
Pitt has two home games remaining this season, October 24 against Notre Dame and November 21 against Virginia Tech.
Tickets will first be offered to season ticket holders that have chosen the “reinvest” option, then season ticket holders who chose the “rollover” option.
Following those two groups, if any tickets remain, season ticket holders that chose a “refund” option will ahve access to tickets.
From there, Pitt will be able to welcome approximiately 1,000 students, including the band and spirit squads.
Members of the Student Panther Club will get the first shot at tickets.
More information about ticket availability, safety protocols, and more can be found on the Pitt Athletics’ website.
