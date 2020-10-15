HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Pitt has not identified the class or the instructor.
Filed Under:Local TV, Pitt Law School, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, University Of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh Law School

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A University of Pittsburgh School of Law professor has resigned after using the N-word in class.

According to our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, an adjunct professor used the racial slur during a discussion about a case involving offensive language.

Last month, Duquesne professor Gary Shank used the N-word three times to “demonstrate a point.” He was later fired.

