By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A University of Pittsburgh School of Law professor has resigned after using the N-word in class.
According to our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, an adjunct professor used the racial slur during a discussion about a case involving offensive language.
Pitt has not identified the class or the instructor.
Last month, Duquesne professor Gary Shank used the N-word three times to “demonstrate a point.” He was later fired.
