PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The defense for Robert Bowers, the man accused in the Tree of Life shooting, has filed a motion to have some charges against him dismissed.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the motion was to dismiss charges of violating the Hate Crimes Prevention Act and the Church Arson Act.
Bowers has been in custody since the October 2018 shooting in Squirrel Hill.
The attorneys argued that both acts infringe on a general police power reserved to the states by the Constitution.
A U.S. judge disagreed.
Judge Donetta Ambrose issued a 20-page opinion, saying the argument brought forth by the defendant ignores a concept where federal laws often criminalize conduct that falls within the traditional areas of state law.
The judge says the Hate Crimes Prevention Act was authorized by the 13th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude.
If convicted in federal court – Bowers faces the death penalty.
