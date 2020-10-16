By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Black Political Empowerment Project, also known as B-PEP, wants people to get out and vote, so they are offering free rides to voters.

Free rides will be available this weekend, Oct. 16-17, as well as the last two weekends of the month, Oct. 24-25 and Oct. 31-Nov. 1, and on Election Day.

B-PEP leaders say all riders and drivers need to wear masks.

Riders should only sit in the backseat passenger side, and there is a limit of one person per car, or three per van.

To arrange a ride, you can call 412-212-8775 or 412-434-0919.

For personal safety, B-PEP will also provide driver names to riders and rider names to drivers. Before getting into a car, make sure your driver has told you his/her name and knows your name.

