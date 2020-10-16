Freeze Watch In Effect From 2:00 a.m. Through 10:00 a.m. Saturday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Big changes are underway with the weather as a cool front slides through this morning.
The front and accompanying trough will bring with it the coldest air of the season so far. Freeze watches have been issued due to the anticipated cold.
Rain showers should be wrapped up by 9:00 a.m. with most places seeing a dry morning commute.
Sunshine will arrive at some point this afternoon and it will stay mostly clear through Sunday morning.
After the chilly start on Saturday, highs should climb into the mid-50s.
Sunday will be warmer with morning lows closer to 40 degrees and high in the mid-60s.
