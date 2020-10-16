HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
The cool front sliding through the area will bring the coolest temperatures of the season.By Ron Smiley
Freeze Watch In Effect From 2:00 a.m. Through 10:00 a.m. Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Big changes are underway with the weather as a cool front slides through this morning.

The front and accompanying trough will bring with it the coldest air of the season so far. Freeze watches have been issued due to the anticipated cold.

Rain showers should be wrapped up by 9:00 a.m. with most places seeing a dry morning commute.

Sunshine will arrive at some point this afternoon and it will stay mostly clear through Sunday morning.

After the chilly start on Saturday, highs should climb into the mid-50s.

Sunday will be warmer with morning lows closer to 40 degrees and high in the mid-60s.

