By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says that rushing to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett could have implications for the Affordable Care Act.
Wolf says that repealing the ACA would hurt Pennsylvanians financially and physically.
He says that if repealed, Pennsylvanians would be open to serious health threats.
Following the November election, the Supreme Court is preparing to hear a case that will determine the ACA’s constitutionality.
