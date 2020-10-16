By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) – During Joe Biden’s town hall event on Thursday night, one of the questions came from a Pittsburgher.
Michele Ellison, a local consultant, and registered Republican asked Biden about the negative environmental effects of fracking.
She also asked what other industries could be brought to southwestern Pennsylvania.
“There are well over 100,000 wells that are left uncapped in the region,” Biden said. “We could hire 128,000 of these people who are working in the industry to cap these wells and get a good salary doing it now.”
Biden also once again reiterated that he does not plan to ban fracking.
However, he did tout green energy sources like wind and solar, as well as funding more research for “carbon capture.”
