OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — As the 2020 presidential election heats up, votes are being counted every day at Oakmont Bakery.

“We have people who come in and say, ‘I’m going to buy a dozen of those just so I can bite his head off.’ We don’t care what you do with them,” said Mark Serrao, the owner of Oakmont Bakery.

Serrao is talking about his 2020 presidential candidate cookies. For over 20 years, the bakery has done a presidential cookie poll.

It’s a tradition for this family-owned business, baking cookies with the candidates’ faces. Whoever sells the most “unofficially” wins the race.

“In 2012, President Obama and Mitt Romney ran and Mitt Romney won by about 10 percent at the bakery. Obviously, that wasn’t accurate,” said Serrao.

This year, a contentious presidential race nearly ruined the batch.

“I really thought we should just stay away from it this year,” said Serrao.

His son convinced him that the family tradition must go on.

“They’re cookies. We want to make some fun out of it and let people enjoy them,” said Tony Serrao, co-owner of Oakmont Bakery.

The cookies of President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are flying off the baking sheets. Oakmont Bakery has sold more than 3,000 of the cookies since they started baking them this week, and they are posting the results on social media.”

“As of today, we sold 779 of Biden, 2,463 of Trump,” said Mark Serrao.

The results have cooked-up some controversy. Some people are taking to social media to share unfavorable opinions about the confections.

“The whole idea of it is to have fun. We’re not forcing anybody to buy them. We’re not endorsing any of the candidates,” said Mark Serrao.

No matter how the cookie crumbles this election, Mark Serrao hopes his cookies sweeten a sour society.

“To bring people together and to enjoy a season that isn’t always the most exciting but to make some fun out of it,” said Mark Serrao.

The cookies cost 24 dollars a dozen. They are available now through the end of the election.