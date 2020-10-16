By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the entire Cleveland Browns staff has tested negative for coronavirus.
All #Browns players and staff — including Odell Beckham Jr. — tested negative for COVID-19 from Thursday’s round of testing, per source.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2020
The negative tests also include wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
According to CBS Sports, Beckham was sent home from practice with an illness on Thursday and speculation began that it could’ve been COVID-19.
However, it has been reported that the Indianapolis Colts have completely shut down their facilities after multiple people tested positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the #Colts are holding all virtual meetings today as they continue to go through the confirmation process for several initial positive COVID-19 tests.
For now, all games — including Colts-Bengals and Falcons-Vikings — remain on as scheduled.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2020
The Browns played the Colts in Week 5.
The Steelers and Browns are scheduled to kick off at 1:00 p.m. at Heinz Field on Sunday.
