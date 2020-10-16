HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
All staff and players have tested negative in Cleveland.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the entire Cleveland Browns staff has tested negative for coronavirus.

The negative tests also include wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

According to CBS Sports, Beckham was sent home from practice with an illness on Thursday and speculation began that it could’ve been COVID-19.

However, it has been reported that the Indianapolis Colts have completely shut down their facilities after multiple people tested positive for COVID-19.

The Browns played the Colts in Week 5.

The Steelers and Browns are scheduled to kick off at 1:00 p.m. at Heinz Field on Sunday.

