HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The additional elections offices will be open across the county this weekend.
Filed Under:2020 Election, Allegheny County, Campaign 2020, Local News, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With only 17 days away until the Presidential election, Allegheny County is offering several extra sites where you can submit your ballot this weekend.

Nearly 14,000 voters went to one of those sites last weekend.

The five locations open this weekend are located at:

  • County office building downtown
  • South Park ice rink
  • Boyce Park ski lodge
  • CCAC South
  • Former Shop n’ Save in the Hill District

At these sites, you can apply for a mail-in ballot and vote on the spot — or hand in a completed mail-in ballot you’ve already received.

A full list of locations and hours can be found online.

Comments