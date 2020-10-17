Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With only 17 days away until the Presidential election, Allegheny County is offering several extra sites where you can submit your ballot this weekend.
Nearly 14,000 voters went to one of those sites last weekend.
The five locations open this weekend are located at:
- County office building downtown
- South Park ice rink
- Boyce Park ski lodge
- CCAC South
- Former Shop n’ Save in the Hill District
At these sites, you can apply for a mail-in ballot and vote on the spot — or hand in a completed mail-in ballot you’ve already received.
