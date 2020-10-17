HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
The Parks Conservancy says out of all the city parks, Baxter Parklet was the one most in need of an upgrade.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh park has received a major makeover.

There is a new playground and improved sidewalks at Baxter Parklet in Homewood.

Those improvements cost about $300,000.

On Friday morning, officials unveiled the new features with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“This new park, the new sidewalks, the new investment, the new housing, all the things that we’re doing are to improve the quality of life for these families,” Pittsburgh Council Ricky Burgess said.

According to the Parks Conservancy, of the 165 parks within the city, Baxter Parklet was most in need of an upgrade.

