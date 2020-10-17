Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The president of Carlow University, Dr. Suzanne Mellon, announced plans to retire on Friday.
The announcement of Dr. Mellon’s retirement was made at a meeting of the Board of Trustees for Carlow University. She will step down at the end of the 2020-2021 academic year.
“It has been a tremendous honor for me to serve as President of Carlow University these past eight years and to be the steward of the mission of this great University and its founders, the Sisters of Mercy,” President Mellon said.
Dr. Mellon has led Carlow University since 2013. She oversaw the development of the University Commons building and is credited with doubling the university’s endowment.
You must log in to post a comment.