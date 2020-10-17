By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh gave residents a chance to rid themselves of those hard to recycle items on Saturday.
Things such as light bulbs, batteries, and household chemicals were collected by the city.
Two more events collecting hard to recycle items will be held. One on the East End on October 24 and another on November 7 on the South Side.
Meanwhile, in North Park, people were able to donate unwanted items so they could find a new home.
“ReUse Fest” happens every year and gathers donations for several different non-profit groups at a single location.
“Not only are we trying to promote reuse, but we’re also trying to provide some of these great, local non-profits support for their missions that they carry out day in and day out,” said Sarah Shea of the Pennsylvania Resources Council.
