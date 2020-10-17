Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg in Brighton Heights on Saturday evening.
According to Pittsburgh Police, they were sent to the 1600 block of Termon Avenue.
Once they arrived, their investigation found a man inside a vehicle on Davis Avenue with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Officers were able to apply a tourniquet until medics arrived and he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Pittsburgh Police are searching for a suspect.
