Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Even though Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped more than 2% last month, many remain unemployed in our area.
So the 412 Food Rescue once again is providing boxes of groceries for families who need a hand.
They say federal funding has helped them expand their efforts during the pandemic.
“This funding has allowed us to up our donations to others and make distributions like this possible,” said Christina McElwee.”
Since March, the Food rescue says it has welcomed more than 3,000 new volunteers who gave delivered tens of thousands of meals to the community.
You must log in to post a comment.