By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another one of the parks in the city of Pittsburgh has a new basketball court surface to show off.
Earlier this week, the court at Granville Park in the Hill District had a new surface put in.
Now it is Mellon Park Playground’s turn.
Autumn is beginning to grip our @Citiparks.
Shades of yellow, orange, & brown are popping up at the historic Mellon Park Playground.
Our #Pittsburgh Public Works Parks Division crews have recently resurfaced the basketball courts. pic.twitter.com/hNkKZt0KjA
— Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) October 17, 2020
The city’s Public Works department shared an aerial photo of the new surface.
