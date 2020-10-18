HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another one of the parks in the city of Pittsburgh has a new basketball court surface to show off.

Earlier this week, the court at Granville Park in the Hill District had a new surface put in.

Now it is Mellon Park Playground’s turn.

The city’s Public Works department shared an aerial photo of the new surface.

