By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three Carnegie Mellon University alumni received six nominations for the upcoming 74th Annual Tony Awards on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Jamie deRoy, Peter Hylenski and Blair Underwood were the three alumni nominated. Actor Underwood and sound designer Hylenski graduated from CMU’s School of Drama in 1997, and producer deRoy graduated in 1967.
Jamie deRoy was nominated in three categories: Best Play for The Inheritance as well as Slave Play, Best Revival of a Play for Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, and Best Musical for Tina — The Tina Turner Musical.
Peter Hylenski was nominated for Best Sound Design of a Musical for Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Blair Underwood was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for A Soldier’s Play.
There have been no official announcements on when or how the 74th annual Tony Awards will be held.
