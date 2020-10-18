CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice has appointed a new director to oversee West Virginia’s Office of Drug Control Policy.
Justice on Friday appointed Matthew Christiansen to replace Bob Hansen, who announced he was retiring earlier this week.
Christiansen practices primary care and addiction medicine at Marshall Health and PROACT, he is also an associate professor at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Hansen had been the agency’s director since December 2018, making him the third person to oversee the office since it was created by the Legislature in 2017.
According to a news release, Christiansen’s appointment is effective immediately and he will transition into the position over the next month.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.