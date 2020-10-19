By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 215 new Coronavirus cases Monday and no new deaths over the last 48 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, 185 are confirmed from 2,772 PCR tests. Thirty are probable cases with seven from positive antigen tests.

New cases range in age from ) years to 99 years with a median age of 41 years, according to the Health Department. The dates of positive tests range from Oct. 12-18.

There have been 1,341 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 347 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 131 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll stands at 405.

There have been 14,174 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for October 19, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Q5Yh6d99FK — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 19, 2020

Since March 14, there have been 14,174 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 1,341 hospitalizations and 405 deaths. Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing and outcomes. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 19, 2020

Health officials say, as of Saturday’s report, 199,996 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: