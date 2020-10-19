Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Coronavirus outbreaks at the Westmoreland County Prison and Westmoreland Manor have led to more infections.
On Monday, the county says 45 inmates and 11 employees have tested positive for the virus. That is 56 cases in total, 16 more than the prison had last Wednesday.
The county also says 120 residents and 35 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus at Westmoreland Manor. Last Wednesday, the county said 117 residents and 34 staff had tested positive.
