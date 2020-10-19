PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seven months after the Allegheny County Courthouse shut down because of the Coronavirus pandemic, criminal jury trials are set to start up again on Monday morning.

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center will be one location where some of those jury trials will be taking place.

The large space inside the center allows adequate spacing.

The goal is to bring closure to these cases but be safe while doing it.

At the Convention Center, jury selection and civil jury trials will be held.

The Convention Center has been secured for jury selection through December 2020.

It was about a month ago when KDKA reported that President Judge of Allegheny County Courts, Kim Berkeley Clark issued an order to move ahead with jury trials — but keep people safe from the coronavirus.

Related story:

The County Sheriff’s Office will provide security for civil trials at the center.

As for criminal trials? Those will be held in a few large rooms in the courthouse.

Safety measures will be in place and include:

Security screenings

Temperature checks

Physical distancing

Face coverings

Hand sanitizer stations

More From KDKA: