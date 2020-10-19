HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The closure is expected to last through December 2021.By Celina Pompeani
Filed Under:Celina Pompeani, Dooker's Hollow Bridge, Local News, Local TV, Traffic News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dooker’s Hollow Bridge, which carries Bell Avenue in North Braddock Borough and Center Street in East Pittsburgh Borough over O’Connell Boulevard, will be replaced.

The bridge will close at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020.

The project is expected to last until December 2021.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Intermittent closures of O’Connell Boulevard will occur starting in late fall.

Bell Avenue and Center Street traffic will be detoured using Jones Avenue, Baldridge Avenue, Sixth Street, Yost Boulevard, and Ardmore Boulevard (Route 30).

O’Connell Boulevard traffic will be detoured using Brinton Avenue, Main Street, and Braddock Avenue.

More From KDKA:

Celina Pompeani

Comments