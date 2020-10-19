Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dooker’s Hollow Bridge, which carries Bell Avenue in North Braddock Borough and Center Street in East Pittsburgh Borough over O’Connell Boulevard, will be replaced.
The bridge will close at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020.
The project is expected to last until December 2021.
Intermittent closures of O’Connell Boulevard will occur starting in late fall.
Bell Avenue and Center Street traffic will be detoured using Jones Avenue, Baldridge Avenue, Sixth Street, Yost Boulevard, and Ardmore Boulevard (Route 30).
O’Connell Boulevard traffic will be detoured using Brinton Avenue, Main Street, and Braddock Avenue.
