By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The new casino located at the Westmoreland Mall now officially has a grand opening date set.

Live! Casino Pittsburgh will be open, pending approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, on November 24 starting at 6:00 a.m.

Prior to the opening, the casino will host a few private charity events on November 14-15 to benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank.

There is also a planned ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 17.

“We’re going ‘Live!’ to the general public on November 24th,” said Live! Casino General Manager Sean Sullivan. “Live! Casino is the latest world-class venue to be opened by The Cordish Companies. It’s going to up the ante on entertainment for everyone in the Greater Pittsburgh region.”

Opening amid the coronavirus pandemic, Live! has developed a “Play It Safe” comprehensive plan focusing on mask requirements, temperature checks, social distancing, and repeated cleaning of high-traffic areas, slot machines, and table games.

Signs will be up throughout the facility to make sure patrons are aware of the requirements.

“Our priority is to provide a safe environment for our Team Members and guests,” Sullivan said. “We’ve gone through extraordinary measures to meet and exceed the state’s COVID-19 guidelines to ensure all of our guests have fun and feel safe.”