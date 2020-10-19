Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — In McKeesport this weekend, artists were photographing residents for a new public art project.
It’s created by YouthCAST and the McKeesport Community Newsroom.
The picture mural will feature real people who live in McKeesport.
It’s an effort to share their stories.
“It has been fun. It’s always a wonderful challenge. It’s a way to build community, but it’s also a way to share your story,” said Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Martha Rial.
The finished project is set to debut next spring.
