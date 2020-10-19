By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Paws Across Pittsburgh has come to the aid of a dog found with multiple injuries, including gunshot wounds.

The dog is known as Ben, and the rescue says he is a “sweet and well-behaved guy.”

Rescuers picked up Ben on Saturday and brought him to KEY Animal Hospital in Wheeling, West Virginia.

They say he was shot multiple times, likely as he ran away, and has a large gash to his front leg.

According to Paws Across Pittsburgh, Ben will undergo a full evaluation at the animal hospital. That will include treatment of his gunshot wounds and x-rays to determine if he has any broken bones.

Veterinarians will also look at injuries to his jaw and eye.

Paws Across Pittsburgh says Ben’s injuries are both old and new.

